Previous
Next
Cling by reflctionsbymonica
31 / 365

Cling

A soft wet snow clinging to parts of the tree, gave me a warm feeling this morning, it was so quiet and still outside, the picture captures it I think
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise