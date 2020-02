New Day, New Beginnings, New Dreams

Good morning from Indiana. It's a beautiful sunrise, full of new Hope's and dreams. New beginnings of the week for most. As my husband again pulls out for a new over the road trip, I had to reflect this morning as he still sleeps, this still new direction and path our lives are taking. New beginnings new dreams. Enjoy life the best you can, never take a single moment for granted, be blessed with what you have...life, family, love...