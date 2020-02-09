Previous
Wheres my focus by reflctionsbymonica
39 / 365

Wheres my focus

So in this picture where Is my focus? The wolf statue i love, no it's the fat cat sleeping in my entertainment cabinet! I couldn't find her in the house finally sat down thinking shes just hiding, well she is lol
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
