Calm by reflctionsbymonica
42 / 365

Calm

The first real snow of the year. It's so calm and beautifully quiet out. A blanket of softness, cool arms wrapping around you in the stillness, whispering " all is well now, the storm has past".
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
