Previous
Next
Old face by reflctionsbymonica
44 / 365

Old face

My moms old guy, we know his days are limited on this earth. I love his old face
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise