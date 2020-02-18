Previous
Forever by reflctionsbymonica
46 / 365

Forever

This was delivered today, a gift from one of my many Boxer Rescue friends who knew we would be loosing one of our fur babies today. Mini in only a shirt year we had you, you have left your tiny paw prints on my heart that will.last FOREVER
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
12% complete

