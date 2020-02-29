Previous
Next
Captured in Glass by reflctionsbymonica
53 / 365

Captured in Glass

Oh sweet sunshine this morning! It's so good to see you again, I loved how you were refecting thru the glass on my front door
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Monica Murphy

@reflctionsbymonica
I am just me. I have faced hardship and trials I never dreamed of facing. After my late husband had a fall at work that...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise