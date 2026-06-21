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1000025516 by refreshingmylife
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1000025516

Mantis wasp
21st June 2026 21st Jun 26

Marie Hughes

@refreshingmylife
Just a old lady that never stays in one place too long
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Karen Hofmann ace
Oh, I thought it was a mantis. This is very cool!
July 26th, 2026  
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