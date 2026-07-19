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Virginia creeper sphinx moth by refreshingmylife
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Virginia creeper sphinx moth

On porch
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Marie Hughes

@refreshingmylife
Just a old lady that never stays in one place too long
2% complete

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Karen Hofmann ace
Great little visitor!
July 19th, 2026  
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