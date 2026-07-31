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Red velvet ant. by refreshingmylife
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Red velvet ant.

Red velvet ant aka cow Killer which is actually a female wingless, wasp, who sting the males have wings, but do not sting.This one was in tracy city, tennessee at the cabin on the lake.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Marie Hughes

@refreshingmylife
Just a old lady that never stays in one place too long
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