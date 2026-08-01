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23 / 365
My mountain.
The road going up to the mountain i called home.
Altamont Tennessee
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Marie Hughes
@refreshingmylife
Just a old lady that never stays in one place too long
23
photos
2
followers
2
following
6% complete
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
30th July 2026 3:11pm
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