Previous
Next
Yin and Yang? by regex
11 / 365

Yin and Yang?

I was attracted to the contrasts formed by these two horses grazing together.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise