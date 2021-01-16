Previous
Plumage by regex
Plumage

My Olympus camera is starting to act up, so I broke out my old Nikon D90 to shoot with today. I wanted to see if I would enjoy going back to a larger camera system after many years of Micro Four Thirds. I know that a modern full-frame or APS-C camera would perform much better than that old D90, but I think I'll be sticking with Olympus.

This photo is a tight shot of the beautiful plumage on our Polish rooster. Could be sharper, but my shutter speed was a bit too slow and this bird does not stay still for long.
16th January 2021

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
