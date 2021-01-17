Previous
Blue Pitchfork by regex
17 / 365

Blue Pitchfork

A pitchfork hangs at the ready outside of a horse stall.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Gene McDaniel

Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
