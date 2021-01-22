Sign up
22 / 365
Carolina
This is my daughter's horse, Carolina. She came over to me when she saw me this morning, hoping to get a treat. Instead, she just got her picture taken.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Gene McDaniel
@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
22nd January 2021 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
horse
,
farm
