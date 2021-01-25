Previous
Lunging by regex
25 / 365

Lunging

Here's my daughter, Aviana, giving her horse some exercise.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Gene McDaniel

Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
Lin ace
Great composition!
January 26th, 2021  
