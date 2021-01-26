Previous
Next
No Smoking! by regex
26 / 365

No Smoking!

Almost looks like I applied selective color here to make the sign pop, but the barn door really is that monochromatic.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise