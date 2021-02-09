Previous
Charlize by regex
40 / 365

Charlize

Quick, unplanned portrait of daughter #2, Charlize. This was taken out by the barn, and I used the side of her horse as a high-maintenance backdrop.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
10% complete

