Flower Petal by regex
41 / 365

Flower Petal

Macro shot of a flower petal on our lanai.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
Photo Details

