Chicken Portrait by regex
42 / 365

Chicken Portrait

One of our Buff Orpington hens.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
11% complete

