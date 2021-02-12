Previous
Aviana and Carolina by regex
43 / 365

Aviana and Carolina

My daughter Aviana spent some time training her horse this afternoon.
12th February 2021

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
