Aviana by regex
51 / 365

Aviana

Daughter #1 agreed to a quick portrait session.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
13% complete

Photo Details

