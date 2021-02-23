Previous
Mounting Block
Mounting Block

Here's Charlize trying to train her horse to stop stepping away from the mounting block.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Gene McDaniel

ace
@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
