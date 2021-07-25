Prelude Day 2

Typical. Holiday and it buckets down and of course, I was caught out in it. A manhole cover was lifted and others had 12/15 inch jets of water squirting from them, never seen that before. Now that would of made an interesting picture except I was soaking like a drowned rat and I didn’t want my camera in the same state.

On my trip out I had taken the precaution of a waterproof jacket. Sadly it more shower than torrential rain proof and my trousers, well they were jeans …

Therefore my picky of the day was a broken drain pipe which required me to fix when I got home

My Photo lesson of the day was not to always listen to photo lessons. Yesterday’s lesson of protecting the highlights resulted in a correctly exposed, boring grey sky with everything else near black! I decided to just worry about shutter speed and rely on Japanese technology to sort out the exposure so that my attempt of capturing the falling water could be evidenced

Life lesson of the day – don’t ignore the weather forecast

Highlight of the day – hot bath when got home !

