Who broke my Phone?
Mateus: It was Me! Oops! Sorry!
1st January 2013
1st Jan 13
Regina Dos Santos
Keren
ace
I am so sorry to see this happen to your phone! At least Mateus acknowledged it was him :)
April 19th, 2025
Regina Dos Santos
@kgolab
Yes
April 19th, 2025
