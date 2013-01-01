Who broke my Phone? by regina350
1 / 365

Who broke my Phone?

Mateus: It was Me! Oops! Sorry!
1st January 2013 1st Jan 13

Regina Dos Santos

@regina350
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Keren ace
I am so sorry to see this happen to your phone! At least Mateus acknowledged it was him :)
April 19th, 2025  
Regina Dos Santos
@kgolab Yes
April 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact