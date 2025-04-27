Previous
Love a Duck! by rennes
Photo 547

Love a Duck!

Just got to love a Mallard Duck. They always make me smile...
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Lisa

@rennes
I love taking photographs!
Photo Details

