Photo 548
Amur Beauty
Beautiful Amur leopard (not wild). So rare, so precious...
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
1
Lisa
@rennes
I love taking photographs!
cats
#beautiful
#big
#leopard
April
ace
Stunning!
April 28th, 2025
