Previous
Photo 549
My "Best Sit"
Our gorgeous girlie doing her 'best sit' amongst the bluebells in the garden... butter wouldn't melt!!! : )))
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Lisa
@rennes
I love taking photographs!
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
#dog
,
#dogs
,
#goodgirl
,
#whippet
,
#whippets
