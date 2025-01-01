Sign up
New Year’s jaunt with my big girl❤️
G and I on Windy Hill in the middle of our NY Day run. Sage and her Dad went on a walk.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Reno photog
@renodogmom
Retired from healthcare in 2024. Trying to live my best life with my husband and 2 amazing pups. Dog photographer who loves running,...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st January 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
running
,
buddy
