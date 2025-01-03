Previous
Balmy hike in the hills with my girls! by renodogmom
3 / 365

Balmy hike in the hills with my girls!

Ridgeview hike on an unseasonably warm January morning. Gorgeous day so far! Rain and wind predicted later today.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Reno photog

@renodogmom
Retired from healthcare in 2024. Trying to live my best life with my husband and 2 amazing pups. Dog photographer who loves running,...
