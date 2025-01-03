Sign up
Balmy hike in the hills with my girls!
Ridgeview hike on an unseasonably warm January morning. Gorgeous day so far! Rain and wind predicted later today.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Reno photog
@renodogmom
Retired from healthcare in 2024. Trying to live my best life with my husband and 2 amazing pups. Dog photographer who loves running,...
365
