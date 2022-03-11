Sign up
70 / 365
Fluorescent Fresco
We drove past this lovely building this morning and I made hubby turn around so I could get a better shot from the car
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
colours
,
building
,
fresco
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous cheerful colours. I love how we have enlisted our husbands for the sake of 365.
March 11th, 2022
Gina
Such beautiful colours
March 11th, 2022
KWind
ace
Love the vivid colours! Great mural!
March 11th, 2022
