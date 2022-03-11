Previous
Fluorescent Fresco by rensala
70 / 365

Fluorescent Fresco

We drove past this lovely building this morning and I made hubby turn around so I could get a better shot from the car
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous cheerful colours. I love how we have enlisted our husbands for the sake of 365.
March 11th, 2022  
Gina
Such beautiful colours
March 11th, 2022  
KWind ace
Love the vivid colours! Great mural!
March 11th, 2022  
