84 / 365
Grumpy Day
I love street photography but have always been a little shy to take shots - I have to say that it’s so much easier with an smart phone.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
81
50
51
82
83
52
84
53
Views
1
Album
365
portrait
,
streetphotography
