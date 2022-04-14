Sign up
104 / 365
There can never be too much chocolate…
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
7
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
183
photos
102
followers
219
following
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
7
70
101
102
71
72
103
104
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
chocolate
,
food
,
cake
moni kozi
ace
Oh come on! I've just returned from a morning jog!
April 14th, 2022
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
April 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Omw, this a wonderful shot of that delicious looking cake! Love the rose buds and gorgeous colours.
April 14th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Usually those that work in a chocolate factory are allowed to eat as much of it as they want. After the initial glee, their interest tails off & they rarely touch the stuff! This looks rather amazing though!
April 14th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
That looks delicious and beautiful!
April 14th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I couldn't agree more! This looks awfully yummy
April 14th, 2022
Shellie
Lovely colours and cake
April 14th, 2022
