Very Pink Fish by rensala
Very Pink Fish

My calendar calls for a fishy shot today but I’ve no more decent fish food shots. So here’s one I took at Oistins, the Barbados Fish market. I loved the colour but like all dead fish, they look a bit scary. Anyone know what fish it is?
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
SwChappell ace
Very pink, and kind of creepy. Great shot. No idea what kind of fish it is though.
April 26th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
No idea what fish but it is pink indeed.
April 26th, 2022  
