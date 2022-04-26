Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Very Pink Fish
My calendar calls for a fishy shot today but I’ve no more decent fish food shots. So here’s one I took at Oistins, the Barbados Fish market. I loved the colour but like all dead fish, they look a bit scary. Anyone know what fish it is?
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
211
photos
106
followers
225
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Latest from all albums
82
113
83
114
115
11
84
116
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
fish
SwChappell
ace
Very pink, and kind of creepy. Great shot. No idea what kind of fish it is though.
April 26th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
No idea what fish but it is pink indeed.
April 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close