143 / 365
May Half 23
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
5
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
tree
leaf
bark
maple
mayhalf22
Diana
Stunning half and half, such gorgeous colour and light.
May 23rd, 2022
Maggiemae
Amazing look - the leaves are dancing up the vertical tree trunk!
May 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
Lovely shot! Great light and beautiful colour
May 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
Lovely lighting on the leaves.
May 23rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
This is so pretty, fantastic lighting & the leaves look stunning on the black background!
May 23rd, 2022
