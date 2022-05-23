Previous
May Half 23 by rensala
May Half 23

23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning half and half, such gorgeous colour and light.
May 23rd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing look - the leaves are dancing up the vertical tree trunk!
May 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot! Great light and beautiful colour
May 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting on the leaves.
May 23rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
This is so pretty, fantastic lighting & the leaves look stunning on the black background!
May 23rd, 2022  
