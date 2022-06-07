Previous
The Roman Amphitheatre, Lecce by rensala
157 / 365

The Roman Amphitheatre, Lecce

On our way to Allesano, where we will spend a few days, we stopped for a delicious Puglia meal in Lecce, a beautiful old town, rich in cultural and architectural marvels of the past. The Roman Amphitheatre represents the ancient heart of the city, it’s the symbol, together with the nearby Roman Theatre, of the history of Lupiae, the Roman ancestor of Lecce, that was first a Roman municipality and then a Roman colony. The Amphitheatre is now used for artistic and theatrical events during the summer season.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
June 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
June 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and perspective, such great architecture all around the area.
June 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a wonderful amphitheater
June 7th, 2022  
