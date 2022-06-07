The Roman Amphitheatre, Lecce

On our way to Allesano, where we will spend a few days, we stopped for a delicious Puglia meal in Lecce, a beautiful old town, rich in cultural and architectural marvels of the past. The Roman Amphitheatre represents the ancient heart of the city, it’s the symbol, together with the nearby Roman Theatre, of the history of Lupiae, the Roman ancestor of Lecce, that was first a Roman municipality and then a Roman colony. The Amphitheatre is now used for artistic and theatrical events during the summer season.