Napoli Amore by rensala
163 / 365

Napoli Amore

Our last day here in Napoli, and then sadly Caio to Italy 🇮🇹 for this trip - although I’m likely to be posting highlights for a bit
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and setting, great leading lines and arches. Looking forward to see more shots of my favourite country :-)
June 13th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Fab! Now I have an earworm - sharing the pain/pleasure (I love it!) https://youtu.be/OnFlx2Lnr9Q
June 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice shot, look forward to more of your Italy photos
June 13th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@boxplayer I soo love that song - and now it’s buzzing me!
June 13th, 2022  
