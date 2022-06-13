Sign up
163 / 365
Napoli Amore
Our last day here in Napoli, and then sadly Caio to Italy 🇮🇹 for this trip - although I’m likely to be posting highlights for a bit
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th June 2022 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and setting, great leading lines and arches. Looking forward to see more shots of my favourite country :-)
June 13th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fab! Now I have an earworm - sharing the pain/pleasure (I love it!)
https://youtu.be/OnFlx2Lnr9Q
June 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
Nice shot, look forward to more of your Italy photos
June 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@boxplayer
I soo love that song - and now it’s buzzing me!
June 13th, 2022
