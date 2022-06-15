Previous
Window to Heaven, Litorale de Ugento by rensala
Window to Heaven, Litorale de Ugento

During our two week trip we ended up with just the one beach day, but it was a glorious day.
Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
Loving your window to the world.
June 15th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow! This is stunning!
June 15th, 2022  
Leli ace
Instant fav. Beautiful capture.
June 15th, 2022  
Brian ace
Brilliant! fav
June 15th, 2022  
