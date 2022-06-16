Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otrante

The church dates back to the 9th Century and is located on a little square in the upper part of the historical center. It has a very impressive ceiling which I’ll feature separately but it is the floor that demands attention. It’s a huge 12th century mosaic of the tree of life. Nearly every animal or bird that you can imagine is represented in a biblical and religious context. It would be great to view from above, in reality it was roped off to prevent footsteps and much was covered with pews so hard to photograph properly. This is a must see for anyone who loves mosaics.