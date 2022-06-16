Previous
Next
Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otrante by rensala
166 / 365

Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata, Otrante

The church dates back to the 9th Century and is located on a little square in the upper part of the historical center. It has a very impressive ceiling which I’ll feature separately but it is the floor that demands attention. It’s a huge 12th century mosaic of the tree of life. Nearly every animal or bird that you can imagine is represented in a biblical and religious context. It would be great to view from above, in reality it was roped off to prevent footsteps and much was covered with pews so hard to photograph properly. This is a must see for anyone who loves mosaics.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and pov! That floor sounds amazing, I love the arches too.
June 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 16th, 2022  
Wylie ace
wow, looks like amazing detail!
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise