168 / 365
Leuca Lighthouse
… where the Adriatic and Ionian Seas meet.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
lighthouse
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov, what a great looking lighthouse!
June 18th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fantastic structure and drama.
June 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous POV and dramatic sky.
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
A great look at this amazing lighthouse! Its a long walk upstairs! fav
June 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 18th, 2022
