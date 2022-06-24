Sign up
174 / 365
La Scala, Milan
One of the highlights of the city was visiting the opera house and museum. Last time we were in Milan it was under repair so this was a real treat. Sadly though no operas were on during our stay. Maybe a good reason to come back soon.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
house
,
italy
,
opera
Kartia
ace
Such a great 'behind the scenes' shot. Shame about the timing.
June 24th, 2022
