La Scala, Milan by rensala
174 / 365

La Scala, Milan

One of the highlights of the city was visiting the opera house and museum. Last time we were in Milan it was under repair so this was a real treat. Sadly though no operas were on during our stay. Maybe a good reason to come back soon.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Kartia ace
Such a great 'behind the scenes' shot. Shame about the timing.
June 24th, 2022  
