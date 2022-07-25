Previous
Texture - 25 by rensala
204 / 365

Texture - 25

The last of the bride’s bouquet, a week on.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Corinne ace
Lovely remnants
July 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Still a lovely memory of a special day.
July 25th, 2022  
