Abstract 3 - Papier Mâché by rensala
Abstract 3 - Papier Mâché

i took the original shot in Lecce, posted on 17th June. Ive combined it with an orchid to produce the abstract. The art of papier mâché statues is fascinating and here’s a link in case you are interested. https://artsandculture.google.com/story/papier-m%C3%A2ch%C3%A9-in-lecce-unioncamere/NAVhgJOARBgA8A?hl=en
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours what a beautiful abstract
August 3rd, 2022  
