214 / 365
Abstract 3 - Papier Mâché
i took the original shot in Lecce, posted on 17th June. Ive combined it with an orchid to produce the abstract. The art of papier mâché statues is fascinating and here’s a link in case you are interested.
https://artsandculture.google.com/story/papier-m%C3%A2ch%C3%A9-in-lecce-unioncamere/NAVhgJOARBgA8A?hl=en
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
444
photos
123
followers
246
following
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
67
161
162
211
212
68
213
214
7
1
365
abstract
,
orchid
,
papier
,
mâché
,
abstractaug2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours what a beautiful abstract
August 3rd, 2022
