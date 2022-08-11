Sign up
Invisible woman - abstract 11
I don’t have the name of the artist or sculpture so I’ve named it Invisible Woman as it reminded me of the Invisible Man tov series which I used to watch as a young girl
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
abstract
,
sculpture
,
abstractaug2022
Diana
ace
I don't know how you do this, but it looks amazing! Such wonderful colours.
August 11th, 2022
