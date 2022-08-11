Previous
Invisible woman - abstract 11 by rensala
222 / 365

Invisible woman - abstract 11

I don’t have the name of the artist or sculpture so I’ve named it Invisible Woman as it reminded me of the Invisible Man tov series which I used to watch as a young girl
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
I don't know how you do this, but it looks amazing! Such wonderful colours.
August 11th, 2022  
