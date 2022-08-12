Previous
breathe - abstract 12 by rensala
223 / 365

breathe - abstract 12

I posted the original photo taken at the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana in Milan back in June. Sadly no artist again
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Maggiemae ace
I like to see the personal creativity from my friends. Every effort makes an impact!
August 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@maggiemae 😊🙏
August 12th, 2022  
