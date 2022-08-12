Sign up
breathe - abstract 12
I posted the original photo taken at the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana in Milan back in June. Sadly no artist again
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Maggiemae
ace
I like to see the personal creativity from my friends. Every effort makes an impact!
August 12th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@maggiemae
😊🙏
August 12th, 2022
