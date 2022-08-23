Previous
jamaican girl - abstract 23 by rensala
234 / 365

jamaican girl - abstract 23

Today’s abstract inspiration is a sculpture by Enzo Platzotta entitled Jamaican Girl.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Love it!!!
August 23rd, 2022  
