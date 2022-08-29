Previous
seated bronze - abstract 29 by rensala
240 / 365

seated bronze - abstract 29

Matisse’s seated bronze, at the Kunsthaus Zurich, is todays’s abstract sculpture. I combined it with with an image from a spectacular lighting installation by Pipilotti Rist where I spent at leat half an hour absorbed by a thousand lights changing hues to very meditative music https://newinzurich.com/2021/10/pipilotti-rist-art-installation-at-the-kunsthaus-zurich/
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Well done, this looks ever so dramatic! You must have had a wondergul time in the gallery.
August 29th, 2022  
