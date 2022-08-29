Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
240 / 365
seated bronze - abstract 29
Matisse’s seated bronze, at the Kunsthaus Zurich, is todays’s abstract sculpture. I combined it with with an image from a spectacular lighting installation by Pipilotti Rist where I spent at leat half an hour absorbed by a thousand lights changing hues to very meditative music
https://newinzurich.com/2021/10/pipilotti-rist-art-installation-at-the-kunsthaus-zurich/
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
523
photos
124
followers
247
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
188
238
92
189
239
93
190
240
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
statue
,
installation
,
abstractsug2022
Diana
ace
Well done, this looks ever so dramatic! You must have had a wondergul time in the gallery.
August 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close