muse endormi - abstract 30 by rensala
241 / 365

muse endormi - abstract 30

Brancusi’s bronze sculpture at the Kunsthaus is the last of the series of sculpture in abstract. Thank you so much for all your comments and favs throughout the month which I have very much appreciated and enjoyed.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Renee Salamon
Photo Details

