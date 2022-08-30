Sign up
241 / 365
muse endormi - abstract 30
Brancusi’s bronze sculpture at the Kunsthaus is the last of the series of sculpture in abstract. Thank you so much for all your comments and favs throughout the month which I have very much appreciated and enjoyed.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
abstract
sculpture
abstractaug2022
