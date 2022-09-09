Sign up
251 / 365
Magic lights
A little bit of magic at the Kunsthaus in the lighting installation by Pipilotti Rist where I spent at leat half an hour absorbed by a thousand lights changing hues to very meditative music
https://newinzurich.com/2021/10/pipilotti-rist-art-installation-at-the-kunsthaus-zurich/
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
museum
,
magic
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Kathy A
ace
Very cool, lovely colours
September 9th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Mesmerizing.
September 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty. I can imagine being immersed with the sigh and sound.
September 9th, 2022
