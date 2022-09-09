Previous
Next
Magic lights by rensala
251 / 365

Magic lights

A little bit of magic at the Kunsthaus in the lighting installation by Pipilotti Rist where I spent at leat half an hour absorbed by a thousand lights changing hues to very meditative music https://newinzurich.com/2021/10/pipilotti-rist-art-installation-at-the-kunsthaus-zurich/
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Very cool, lovely colours
September 9th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Mesmerizing.
September 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty. I can imagine being immersed with the sigh and sound.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise