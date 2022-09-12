Sign up
Bathing in the river
Another shot of the bridge and the bathers - I almost felt like a peeping Tom watching the bathers enjoying the beautiful turquoise water.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th August 2022 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
switzerland
,
bathers
,
🇨🇭
